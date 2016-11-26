Federal officials announced that they plan to close the protest campsite near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota, citing public safety concerns.

Demonstrators have peacefully protested the construction of a crude oil pipeline and created a “free speech” zone at the campsite. However, on Friday the Army Corps of Engineers released a letter to the Chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, David Archambault II, which said that the decision to close the protest site had been made in order to “protect the people from the violent confrontations between protestors and law enforcement officials that have occurred in this area.” Seriously?!

The tribe’s Chairman expressed that he and the tribe were “deeply disappointed” by the decision. Authorities will officially close down the area north of the Cannonball River, where protesters have been demonstrating 1,170-mile Dakota Access Pipeline for the past few months. In recent weeks, clashes between protestors and law enforcement have become increasingly violent, including one incident which left a woman’s hand badly damaged. Celebrities, including Shailene Woodely, have also been very vocal about their protest of the pipeline, which could pollute the Missouri River and damage sacred cultural lands.

Anyone found on the protest campsite after December 5 could face trespassing charges.