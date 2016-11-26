The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is upon us once again, meaning that the world’s most famous and beautiful models will gather in one place to make the rest of us feel short and obese, especially post-holidays.

The Victoria’s Secret headquarters has already confirmed that the event will take place in Paris this year and that some of the runway’s most recognizable faces, including Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio, Karlie Kloss and sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, will be strutting down the sparkly runway.

Although many of the V.S. models are notoriously tight-lipped about their diet and fitness routines leading up to the big show, a few well-known New York trainers have spoken up about how some of their model clients get runway ready bodies.

Michael Olajide Jr., co-founder of NYC fitness studio Aerospace, revealed how far in advance the Angels begin prepping for the show. “The girls generally start training a month before the casting and should they be chosen, they continue to train, often upping the intensity until the show,” he said. Olajide aslo stressed the importance of diet and nutrion leading up to the show, saying, “Nutrition is an important part of the process. The goal is to have the greatest show body they can for the purpose of wearing lingerie.” But some Angels, like British model Jourdan Dunn, admit that they don’t really do anything special diet-wise to prepare for a show.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Justin Gelband, head trainer at NYC studio ModelFit, spoke about his experience training a number of Angels over the years and the importance of pre-show preparation. “Yes, these girls are born beautiful, and some have been given the gift of being tall and lean. But lots of girls I work with didn’t grow up skinny. For Karlie Kloss, it took 11 years of ballet. Jasmine did gymnastics for 10 years. They all had to learn how their bodies worked and how to get where they need to be.” Gelband explained that the girls will workout four times a week to several times a day in the lead up to the show, often focusing on specific muscle groups around the abs, butt and thighs. Another fitness guru, Mary Hellen Bowers of Ballet Beautiful, has recently been working with a few of the models. Her classes focus on hard-core barre training, of which V.S. Angel Lily Aldridge is a huge fan.