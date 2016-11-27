American Horror Story stars Emma Roberts and Evan Peters are reportedly engaged again. The cute couple spent Thanksgiving together in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where the actress was spotted with a sparkly ring on her engagement finger.

Rumors that the pair had rekindled their on-again, off-again romance were floating around earlier this week when they were spotted kissing while walking around the New England town. While neither of the stars have confirmed their relationship status officially, multiple sources have since reported to Us Weekly that the two are indeed engaged again and happier than ever.

You can spot the engagement ring in a recent photo that Emma Roberts posted to Instagram, in which Peters is tagged.

The couple first started dating after meeting on the set of indie movie Adult World in 2012 and Roberts received an engagement ring for the first time all the way back in 2013. The pair have broken up a few times since they started dating almost five years ago, but seem to have been brought back together over the holidays. We wish the couple the very best!