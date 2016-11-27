Rosie O’Donnell is defending a controversial tweet in which she suggest that President-elect Donald Trump’s son, Barron Trump, may be autistic. The comedian posted an emotional message in the form of a poem, in which she revealed that her own daughter, Dakota, was recently diagnosed with High Functioning Autism and is therefore able to recognize the signs.

In the message, published to her personal website on Saturday, O’Donnell insisted that her post was from the heart and that she has “no ill will for his [Donald Trump] children or any children.”

The whole controversy began when O’Donnell shared an anti-bullying campaign video of Trump’s son, which speculated that he may be autistic “based on the way he clapped” during the Republican National Convention and captioned the video with, “Barron Trump Autistic? if so – what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic.”

https://twitter.com/Rosie/status/800939338615824384

Angry parents of children with autism slammed O’Donnell for attacking an innocent child, calling the post “evil.” Many argued that the only reason she did it was due to her previous beef with the President-elect.

Rosie’s recent message, however, suggests that political beliefs aside, she wishes the Trump family the best. She is very clearly not a fan of Trump’s politics, though. You can read Rosie O’Donnell’s full poem below.

what we see and why

November 26, 2016

here is how it went down –

my 3.5 yr old daughter dakota

was diagnosed in september

with HFA – high functioning autism

i have been immersed in that world/reality since

learning – reading – asking questions

it’s all autism – all the time

for the newly diagnosed

as we try to grab onto

anything to keep us standing

the knowledge we r not alone

there r others living this too

when i saw the anti bullying video

that mentioned barron

it spoke to the symptoms many ASD kids have

it was educational and informational

these symptoms so many do not understand

– i thought – how amazing IF

IF

it is true

IF it is true – i tweeted from my heart

it would help so much with the autism epidemic

1 in 55 kids is an epidemic

donald and i agree on that

and not much else

i feel he is a clear and present danger

but this autism subject –

had nothing to do with donald

though i admit

he does trigger me in all ways –

i have no ill will for his children –

or any children –

and if u knew anything about me –

u would know that

donald does not have the power

to change the facts

to re write history

so speak true – stand tall

THE WORLD IS WATCHING

for those who felt me a horror

what can i say

humans we

try r very best and fail often

peace out

as we try to save democracy

from this madman

who thinks OUR country is his