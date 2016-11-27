The countdown to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2016 has officially begun and we could not be more excited. All of your favorite angels like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldrige, as well as a few fresh faces like Kendal Jenner and Bella Hadid, will be hitting the glittery runway this December. Up to 500 million viewers worldwide tune in each year to watch some of the industry’s hottest faces strut down the catwalk in elaborately designed lingerie. Victoria’s Secret never fails to come up with an incredible show, and this year will certainly be no different. In fact, with the powerhouse musical line-up, stunning list of models and incredible location, it might just be one of their best fashion show’s yet! Check out everything you need to know about when, where and how you can watch the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

When is it?

You can watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on December 5 on CBS at 10/9c. You can check out the Victoria’s Secret website for further viewing details.

Where is it?

This year’s show will take place in Paris, France, the fashion capital of the world and internationally-renowned “city of love.”

Who will be performing?

This year’s list of musical guests is pretty incredible with appearances by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd already confirmed on the official V.S. website. That is going to be one rocking runway!

Who will be wearing this year’s Fantasy Bra?

Model Jasmine Tooks, who only became an Angel last year, received the honor to wear the Fantasy Bra in this year’s fashion show. The $3 million dollar bra is made up of 9000 gemstones, including diamonds and emeralds, and took 700 hours to make.