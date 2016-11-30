Taco Bell’s newest offering combines two foods I love–though I’m not sure putting them together was the Tex-Mex chain’s best idea. The Cheetos Quesadilla is available at Taco Bell locations in the Philippines, and it’s made of exactly what it sounds like.

The quesadilla is filled with Jalapeno-flavored Cheetos and plenty of cheese for the ultimate munchies/hangover/drunk snack. Even though you’d have to travel to the Philippines for one of these, how hard could it be to make at home?

Taco Bell has dabbled with Cheetos-based products in the past, testing out a Cheetos-stuffed burrito right here in America. Canadians got a Cheetos-filled Crunch Wrap earlier this year. I’m actually a big fan of the Doritos Locos tacos…seems like this chain has a thing for combining fast food with junk food.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

[h/t Food Beast]