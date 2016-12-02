A University of Nebraska – Lincoln student recently committed a pretty hilarious faux pas. The student, Abby Jo Hamele, got her wisdom teeth taken out and was unable to finish one of her assignments. She decided to email her TA to let them know about her situation and ask for an extension on her due date. But, maybe Hamele didn’t pick the best time to send her TA the inquiry. Check out what she sent to them below.

I EMAILED MY PHILOSOPHY TA WHILE I WAS HIGH ON HYDROCODON I'M DEAD pic.twitter.com/ncJ8XX4zoe — Abby Jo Hamele (@jabbyo3) November 21, 2016

While this was probably the most awkward situation imaginable for Hamele, we’re still trying to pull ourselves together from the sheer hilarity of it. We’re so glad that she could find the humor in it and decided to tweet out a screenshot of the typo-heavy email. If you can get past the misspellings, the email is actually pretty real. Turns out being high on pain meds will keep you honest.

The best part of the email may just be the totally relatable post script. Hamele says that if they let her send in her paper at a later date then, “I will answer youpr questions in class forever so theere are not any more awkward silence. and i will buy you exo markers that work (even though our tuition should pay for markers that work).” [sic] Ok, these concerns are so on point! We can’t even count how many times we’ve been in class where there was such an awkward silence after the professor posed a question. Also, those expo markers never work! But girl is right, they have more than enough of our tuition money to buy working ones.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like her TA is holding the amusing note against her. They tweeted:

I am her TA. This is 100℅ true BTW. — TheMigraineGuy.com (@themigraineguy) November 23, 2016

Let’s just hope they gave her an extension on that paper!