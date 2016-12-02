Seriously?! A man admitted to sending nude photos of his girlfriend to her daughter and other family friends the day after she broke up with him.

David Derbyshire, 35, is facing jail time for “revenge porn” after creating a fake Facebook account in the name of his ex-girlfriend, Emma Sutfcliffe, and using it to share intimate photos with her 12-year-old daughter, Georgia.

Sutcliffe, who is also the mother of two other children, said that she was “sickened to the core by the images my daughter had to see, it was horrific,” in an interview with The Daily Mail. The couple had been dating for two years, but leading up to their split, Sutcliffe began to fear for her family’s safety after Derbyshire began drinking heavily and becoming aggressive when drunk.

“One evening I said I couldn’t take anymore and he had to leave, he seemed to take it really well, and he calmly walked out of the door. I thought that was too easy and I was right,” said Sutcliffe. “The next day I was at home with Lexi when my phone pinged, it was a Facebook friend request from someone using my name.”

Derbyshire didn’t just send the nude photos to Sutcliffe or her daughter, he also sent them to her boss and other family friends. And when Sutcliffe begged Derbyshire to stop over text he simply told her, “No, you’re going to get it.”

His jail sentence, unfortunately, will be pretty lenient. He was originally sentenced to 17 weeks in prison and given a restraining order, but after appealing the decision it was replaced with an eight-week suspended sentence and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.