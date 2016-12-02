Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh have split, according to multiple celebrity news outlets.

After just five months of dating, the Lizzie McGuire star and her personal trainer boyfriend are no longer “on the same page,” according to a source at People. “He wants to move to New York, but her life is in LA,” said the same source. Even though the pair only became official (as in Instagram official) last month, they’ve actually been dating since the summer.

We wonder what could have gone wrong, as the pair were spotted enjoying a romantic vacation in Hawaii just a few weeks ago. She even gushed that Walsh is “a great guy and we have a lot of fun together” during an interview on Good Day New York.

Walsh was Hilary’s first public relationship since her divorce from hockey player Mike Comrie in 2014. The pair share a 4-year-old son together, Luca. Also interestingly, E! News noted that Duff didn’t mention any relationship troubles during her recent co-hosting appearance on The Talk this past Thursday. If they have broken up, though, we wouldn’t blame her for not wanting to bring it up on national television.