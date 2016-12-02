The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back and we could not be more excited.

In the newly-released opening sequence, which is exclusively on E! News, we finally get a sneak peek at each ladies’ tagline for season 7 and they range from witty and fabulous to downright odd.

Bravo’s newest season of the Beverly Hill’s housewives features some of our favorite faces, including undisputed queen housewife Lisa Vanderpump, along with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson and Erika Girardi. There’s only one newcomer this season, fashionista and full-time mom Dorit Kemsley.

Check out the new taglines from season 7 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and let us know which one you think packs the most punch.

Lisa Vanderpump

“The crown is heavy, darlings. So just leave it where it belongs.”

Kyle Richards

“I’m an expert on luxury, and I can always spot a fake.”

Lisa Rinna

“My advice to you: Don’t hustle the hustler.”

Erika Girardi

“I may be two people, but I’m not two-faced.”

Eileen Davidson

“I speak no evil, but I see and hear everything.”

Dorit Kemsley

“When you’ve traveled the world, you can speak in any accent you want.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season seven premiers on Tuesday, December 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.