Selena Gomez is back and stronger than ever.

The pop singer made her first public appearance at the 2016 American Music Awards where she surprised fans and fellow artists by giving an emotional speech about her struggles with lupus, depression and anxiety. She offered words of encouragement to those who are facing similar struggles saying, “If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken … whether you respect me or not, one thing you should know about is I care about people.”

Now, in a new interview with Thrive Global, Gomez is opening up about her 90-day stint at rehabilitation facility in Tennessee. While in rehab, Gomez explains that she had no access to her phone and cut herself from the craziness of the outside world. “I recently took 90 days off. During that time I did not have my cellphone. It was the most refreshing, calming, rejuvenating feeling. Now I rarely pick up my phone, and only limited people have access to me.” She went on to reveal that three months prior to her “going on hiatus to take care” of herself, she was totally burned out. We totally get that.

Nowadays, she lives by one quote that gives her strength when times are tough: “You are not what happened to you, you are what you chose to become after what happened to you.”

We are so proud of you, Selena.