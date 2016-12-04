Angela Simmons is one proud mama.

The former Run’s House star and daughter of Run-D.M.C. rapper Joseph Simmons gave birth to her son this past September and now, she can’t seem stop sharing pics of the adorable baby boy on her Instagram account. And honestly, he is so cute we can’t blame her.

The 29-year-old first-time mom snapped photos of the newborn, named Sutton Joseph (middle name after her father), sitting on her lap dressed in a matching blue onesie and beanie. In addition to sharing photos of her new baby, which she calls “my reason,” the new mom is also sharing photos of her intense workout regimen post-baby. Whatever she’s doing, it is seriously working. Simmons shared this photo of herself at the gym wearing a sports bra and athletic leggings and OMG she looks amazing.

Simmons captioned the photo, “Just got this workout in!!!” Hell yeah you did, girl! We can’t wait to see more adorable snaps of the newest member of the Simmons family on social media in the future.