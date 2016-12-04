While most everyone in the country is bundled up in their winter coats and scarves, Kylie Jenner is flaunting her bikini body in the sunny state of Florida at the annual Art Basel show in Miami.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians Star spent the weekend at an insanely modern, waterfront mansion with her boyfriend Tyga and a slew of other lucky friends. According to TMZ, the Lip Kit mogul and her crew are renting the $15 million luxe property for roughly $8,000 a night, which for a member of the Jenner/Kardashian family is practically a steal.

But Kylie wasn’t just in Miami to soak up the celebrity-packed contemporary art scene, she also had a photo shoot and decided to share some pics from the shoot with her legion of fans on Instagram. In the photos, Kylie shows off her signature assets—her booty—in a tiny black bikini by the pool. As always, Kylie continues to give us serious butt envy and kind of makes us want to go do a few sets of squats like… right now. Check out the photos from Kylie’s photo shoot below.

Now that’s one way to avoid those pesky tan lines.