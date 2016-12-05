Eccentric as they are, you can’t deny that Willow and Jaden Smith have some serious style, in fashion and in life. The siblings were just awarded the New Fashion Icons Award at the 2016 Fashion Awards, hosted by the British Fashion Council. They definitely earned it!

The Smith siblings have constantly and consistently stayed true to their style throughout the years. Earlier in 2016, Jaden made news by going out publicly in a dress and later sharing an Instagram of him purchasing one. The 18 year-old actor has also modeled skirts for Louis Vutton, earning praise for his breakdown of gender roles in the fashion industry.

But his sister is equally notable in terms of style – and equally as eccentric. “Flexibility with yourself and your looks shows self confidence,” she once told Wonderland when asked about her fashion choices. Willow became a Chanel ambassador herself at the age of 16, and has designed her own T-shirt, sold through her brother’s website.

The dynamic duo have no embarrassment when it comes to their style, which is what’s led them to such success today. “When we were younger …We would just be so rambunctious with our clothing choices,” Willow explained to Interview magazine in August. “I feel like that’s where most of our confidence comes from. Because we weren’t told, “Oh, you don’t look good in that. You look crazy. People are gonna think this about you.” Like, obviously, that was going to be happening regardless, but it wasn’t like that ruled what we did or the choices that we made.”

Jaden attended the event alone, but accepted the award on behalf of himself and his sister. The event celebrated 27 years of honoring fashion icons and also acts as a fundraiser which will raise scholarship money for the British Fashion Council’s Education Foundation. The Outstanding Achievement Award was given to Ralph Lauren, for his work in the global fashion industry. Gigi Hadid also received the International Model of the Year award at the event.

Check out some of Jaden and Willow’s stand-out fashion moments!

