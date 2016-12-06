If there’s one thing I’ve learned about myself over the years, it’s that I can be lazy AF. Sure, there are days when I’ll drag myself to the gym, but for the most part, the couch plus reruns of How I Met Your Mother equals my happy place. Yet that certainly isn’t the case for 20-year-old, Ashton Waller. Not only did she whip herself into (damn good) shape and manage to accumulate over 33,000 Instagram followers, but she’s also double majoring in Biology and Psychology and quadruple minoring in Chemistry, Mathematics, German, and Business. Yes, QUADRUPLE.

As if that’s not enough, Ashton hopes to one day climb Mount Kilimanjaro. TBH, I’m out of breath just typing this. Read on below about how this awesome lady is the definition of #goals and get ready to be inspired.

Name one thing on your bucket list.

One task on my bucket list is hiking Mount Kilimanjaro. When I finish with school, every year I plan to take an adventure and mark something off my bucket list. This one in particular is my favorite because it is the world’s tallest walkable mountain, and it is the highest mountain in Africa. You go through five different climate zones to reach the top. There are many precautions you have to take in order to climb the mountain and maintain good health. The change in altitude makes in difficult for someone to climb without prior preparation.

Cliché, but where do you see yourself in five years? Ready, set, go!

In five years, I intend to be be working on my residency in medical school. My goal is to attend Vanderbilt University School of Medicine after I complete my undergraduate at Florida State University. I love Nashville and just Tennessee in general. I am not a huge fan of cities, and even though Nashville is a city, it still has a country feel to it.

