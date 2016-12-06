Jaclyn Hill is one of the hottest makeup starlets on YouTube. Known for her dewy highlights, this makeup guru has accumulated the likes of 3.7 million YouTube subscribers and 3.4 million Instagram followers since 2011. Her highlighter collab with Becca Cosmetics “Champagne Pop” sold out in a matter of hours at Sephora. To the eager anticipation of her fans, Hill’s follow-up collection is launching in 2017. Hooray for highlighter hoarders! Coming from a rural farm in Illinois, this 26-year-old is cashing in big on her favorite thing in the world: makeup.

Jaclyn Hill Net Worth as of 2018: $1.5 Million

Early life – 2009

Born on July 20, 1990, Jaclyn Roxanne Eilers grew up on a farm in Mineral, Illinois. But when she was seven years old, her father was involved in a serious car accident, and the family moved to Tampa, Florida for his medical treatments. He may have recovered from his injuries, but his marriage fell apart in 2012.

Jaclyn married drummer, Jon Hill, in 2009, when she was only 19 years old.

2010 – 2013

Indulging in her dedicated love of makeup, Hill started her YouTube channel in 2011, sharing her how-to tutorials as a professional makeup artist. Famous for her flawless glow and mad skills with that downward sweeping highlighter, she collaborated with Becca Cosmetics and produced a highlighter named “Champagne Pop.” Becca X Jaclyn Hill was so insanely popular, “Champagne Pop” disappeared from the shelves within hours of launching in Sephora. Talk about star-power.

2014 – 2016

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHazDdTjK3d/?taken-by=jaclynhill&hl=en

A year later, she’s back with an epic follow-up, introducing the “Champagne Collection Face Palette,” an entire highlighting collection with five shades of shimmer. OMG.

So, how do all these numbers stack up into dollars?

Let’s do the math. Hill’s beauty channel has over 3.2 million subscribers with over 260 million views. In a day, the average video gets 330,000 clicks, which brings her around $600/day (or $220,000/year) just from YouTube ads.

How much she’s making from her collab with Becca isn’t exactly public information. But with her six-figure earnings from YouTube, her sell-out record, and a new line of goods coming out 2017, this YouTube star has got a lot to celebrate for. Glow on, Jaclyn!

2017

After her huge success with her collab with Becca, it left fans waiting for more. Just last month Hill shared a sneak peek of her upcoming palette collab with Morphe. It looks like Hill was given most of the creative control. In a post she said, “I was SO picky with the pigmentation, application & blend-ability. Our goal was to create something high quality with an affordable price.”

The palette is set to launch sometime in March. Just in time for a beautiful Spring look. There have also been speculations on Hill’s own makeup line, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

2018

According to all the signs, Jaclyn Hill is going to come out with a new product.