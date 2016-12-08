Millennials have spoken: only one couple is true #relationshipgoals.

In a recent study by Yik Yak, an overwhelming amount of millennials agreed that one major couple was true #relationshipgoals. So who came out on top? None other than POTUS and FLOTUS themselves, Barack and Michelle Obama.

As you can see in the chart below, 57% of millennials agreed that Barack and Michelle Obama were #goals, while the runner-up — Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka — only got 29% of the vote.

Check it out:

While we’re not surprised by the overall outcome, we are surprised by some of the inclusions on this list, especially Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. We’d give our vote to the Obamas too, but we’d also put John Legend & Chrissy Teigen high on our list of couples that are seriously #relationshipgoals.

So which states said the Obamas exemplified the perfect relationship? Basically all of them:

Leave it to the Obamas to bring everyone together again. The country may currently be divided as a result of the recent election, but many can agree that the Obamas are the ideal couple. To be honest, this doesn’t surprise us. The couple always sing each other’s praises, and are always supportive of one another. They can even joke around with one another, as evidenced by Michelle’s funny Barack impression in the video below (check out the impression around the 4:50 mark).

Now that’s what I call love.