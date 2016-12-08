Leonardo DiCaprio is more than just a pretty face. You may know that he’s been using his fame and influence for years to raise awareness about environmental issues. And he looks pretty damn good doing it.

Yesterday, the Titanic dreamboat met with Donald and Ivanka Trump to discuss climate change. DiCaprio met with Trump to lay out a “framework” for how the incoming cabinet can be more considerate of the environment.

The head of DiCaprio’s foundation, Terry Tamminen, also attended the meeting and issued this statement regarding their chat with Trump: “We presented the President-elect and—which LDF (the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation) developed in consultation with leading voices in the fields of economics and environmentalism—that details how to unleash a major economic revival across the United States that is centered on investments in sustainable infrastructure.”

Bear in mind that Trump has denied the existence of climate change, and actually tweeted that the whole thing is a hoax created by the Chinese. And he just named another climate change-denier with ties to the fossil fuel industry as the next head of the EPA. So, we are REALLY hoping Leo got through to Trump.