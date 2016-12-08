For anyone who’s ever cried after a Sephora trip because you wound up spending your grocery money on a single eyeliner, this one’s for you.

Makeup artist Raychel Newton has made a name for herself by creating innovative makeup looks on Instagram. From rainbow-covered eyelids, David-Bowie inspired looks and gluing gems all over her neck, you can’t say her artistry is boring. It’s hard to imagine she’d be able to one-up the looks she’s already revealed on social media, but recently she did just that by doing her makeup with leftover food.

In a challenge she titled #FaceFullOfFood, Newton used mac ‘n’ cheese powder, a candy bar, cacao powder, butter, honey and other food items to create a look you’d think she got while hanging at the mall’s MAC counter.

So where did the products go? For starters, Newton used the cacao powder to darken and line her eyebrows. Then she used butter, honey, mac ‘n’ cheese powder, lucuma powder and flour to create the perfect glow above her eyes and on her cheeks. A candy bar was used for contouring, while a beetroot was used for lip stain.

I’m not going to lie — when I initially read about this, I cringed. Thinking about putting food on your face like that is incredibly nauseating, plus I feel like it would instantly clog your pores. But I have to give it to the MUA, her look actually turned out to be pretty amazing.

Watch her in action:

So yeah, next time you smear chocolate on your face during a late-night eating binge and your roommate points it out, tell her you’re trying out a new contour.

Check out more of her awesome looks below and follow Raychel Newton on Instagram for more inspiration.

