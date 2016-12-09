In a tragic turn of events, Miranda Brooke Hughes’ last words were caught on camera while she was streaming to Facebook Live on Tuesday evening. The 18-year old was driving her car with her friend, 19-year-old Chaniya Morrison Toomey, around midnight when the pair were involved in a fatal accident that killed them both.

There was no way the two teens could have known that the moments captured on the live-stream would be their last. In the video, one can hear Toomey say, “Are you going live?” according to a report from the Associated Press. Just moments following these words, their vehicle was rear ended by a tractor trailer.

The chilling Facebook Live footage, which has reportedly been removed from the social media website, features flashes of bright lights and crashing noises. The screen then goes black for seven minutes, after which point the silence is broken by a man’s voice. Then, according to Elite Daily, a bearded face appears right before the eight-minute video ends.

Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery crash. The man behind the wheel of the tractor trail, Michael Jay Parks, walked away from the accident without a scratch. It is reportedly too early on in the investigation to determine whether or not Parks will face criminal charges, but the Facebook Live video will be used as evidence in the case.

If you’d like to donate to the teens’ families, you can do so at their GoFundMe page here.