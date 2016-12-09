Kanye West made a shocking first public appearance when he resurfaced this Thursday in Los Angeles sporting a new look.

The rapper showed off bleach blonde hair at a Los Angeles art exhibit in an Instagram post by West’s friend, Giovanni Bassan. The photo, which was later deleted, shows West looking pretty comfortable wearing black jeans, a grey sweater and white sneakers. Bassan’s caption of the photo read, “K’s in da house.”

We’ve got to say that West, who was hospitalized after suffering a mental breakdown due to alterations in his medical dosage, looks pretty healthy and content. We’re glad to see he’s at least getting out of the house and back doing what he loves—immersing himself in the art world and discovering new talent. Although we are wondering why his friend ended up deleting the Instagram post. Perhaps the family wants to keep a thick veil of privacy over the rapper while he continues to recover? That’s our guess, and we totally understand that.