Holy sh*t, you guys. Kylie Jenner‘s pop-up store for Kylie Cosmetics officially opened today. And like most things Kardashian, it was a totally over-the-top and lavish experience. Those who braved the grand opening thought it was totally worth it.

The store was officially opened this morning in Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park, California. And we mean early morning. As seen on Jenner’s Snapchat, hundreds of fans were already lining up on multiple levels of the mall at 4:30 a.m. in hopes of being able to shop that day. As they did, Jenner revealed through social media that her pop-up includes underwear, phone cases, socks, and – of course – lip kits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNz6RynFZ6j/?taken-by=kylizzlesnapchats

But it was after getting inside the shop that the insanity truly began. Beyond the frenzied shopping, a giant bed with lots of pillows was present while videos of Jenner and Tyga played on the small screens. According to the mall’s website, Jenner designed and decorated the store’s interior herself, part of which replicates the decor in her own bedroom.

Speaking of King Kylie’s beau, he was the one manning the DJ booth because of course he would. Other special guests included Kris Jenner, Jordyn Woods and King Cairo, stopping by for a visit and to show Jenner their support.

Planning on making a trip to Kylie Cosmetics yourself? We’d recommend sooner rather than later. There’s no guarantee the shop will be available until December 24th, because they will only stay open so long as supplies last. So get your Christmas shopping done ASAP!

