Khloe Kardashian has a smokin’ hot body and she is not afraid to flaunt it!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked absolutely stunning on an upcoming cover of GQ Germany, making it clear that her hard work in the gym is totally paying off. Khloe shared a ton of sneak peak pics from the cover spread on her Instagram account and gushed about the behind the team scenes on the shoot, including photographer Mike Rosenthal. In one Instagram photo from the GQ shoot, Khloe thanked the team for all of their support and hard work on the shoot:

“I really don’t know what I did in my life to constantly be surrounded by such beautiful and talented people every single day! I’m blessed to call you all my friends!! @mrmikerosenthal your talent and vision always amazes me!! How can someone be so kind, considerate, patient, creative and still have talent seeping out of his pores! We always create the best shoots when we are together because you make everybody feel so comfortable in front of your camera! Love you Mike”

They certainly did a good job making Khloe look fierce in these photos, that’s for sure. But Khloe has got to give the majority of the congratulations to herself, because it’s thanks to her countless hours in the gym and commitment to a balanced, healthy lifestyle that has her body happy and looking great.

Check out these gorgeous photos from Khloe Kardashian’s GQ Germany cover spread below.

Work, girl.