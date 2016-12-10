There are many things we love about New Year’s Eve—drinking champagne and counting down the Times Square ball drop with our closest friends and family—but one of the absolute best things about ringing in the New Year is picking out that perfect party dress. But, as we all know, the holidays can be an extremely, bank account-draining time. Thankfully, this is also the season for great deals and sales on fashion. So, with our help, there’s no need to dig to the back of your closet and pull out that dusty old party dress this New Year’s Eve. From H&M to Urban Outfitters, we found the best party dresses that you won’t need to feel guilty about buying for this year’s festivities. And who knows, the right dress just might help you snag that perfect New Year’s kiss.

Check out these 7 glittery, perfect-for-a-party New Year’s Eve dresses. Bonus: All of them cost less than $100!

VIEW GALLERY