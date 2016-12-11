Carrie Underwood is fearless!

The 33-year-old country star recently landed in Sydney, Australia, where she is scheduled to perform twice as part of her Ripcord world concert tour, but took a quick break from her busy schedule to cross one item off her bucket list. Underwood captured her skydiving experience in a series of photos and videos, which she posted on Instagram Sunday.

Even while performing the death-defying stunt, Underwood still managed to look flawless in all of the photos that were taken of her she free fell from over 14,000 feet. In one of the pre-skydiving videos, Underwood and team lip-synched to songs like “Leaving on a Jet Plane” by John Denver, the Pointer Sisters’ 1983 song “Jump” and naturally, Tom Petty’s 1989 iconic song ‘Free Fallin.’

If she was nervous, though, she certainly didn’t let it show. Underwood is nothing but smiles (not to mention, she looks gorgeous) in the photos, even the one taken right before she made the big jump. Sydney Skydivers presented her with a very official looking certificate to commemorate the experience.

Major props to you, Carrie Underwood, we don't know if we could have done it!