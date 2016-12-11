Since its initial air date, Gilmore Girls has been well-known for its ability to capture the essence of dating in the early 2000s. From Rory Gilmore’s first boyfriend to Lorelai Gilmore’s long list of failed relationships, viewers across the nation had the ability to live vicariously through the dramatic love lives of the iconic characters.

Unfortunately, dating in the early 2000s is nothing like dating in 2016. With dating apps, hook ups and open relationships being the new norm, having a committed relationship in this day and age seems nearly impossible. The days of going to dinner or watching a movie for a first date have been replaced by drunken one-night stands and Netflix & Chill (not to say hooking up is awful, but it’s not the best for long-term relationships).

Thanks to our good friend Netflix, fans of Gilmore Girls have been recently treated to another season of their beloved series. And once again, the co-creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and her Daniel Palladino nailed the nature of dating, but this time, dating in 2016.

Here’s a list of moments from Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life that perfectly summed up dating culture today. And if you have yet to watch the Netflix special, we advise you to shut down your computer screen and turn on Netflix! There are minor ~*spoilers*~ below.

1. When Lorelai and Luke couldn’t remember Rory’s boyfriend’s name.

In the episode “Fall,” Luke runs into Rory’s room and says, “That guy’s here.”

After Lorelai asks, “What guy?” Luke lists a slew of random names, then says to Rory, “You know… your guy.”

It’s pretty sad for Rory’s boyfriend but when you’re dating more than one person, it’s hard for parents to keep track of names.

2. When Rory says, “What Happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”

Later on in the episode, Rory is seen looking for her “lucky dress” in her ex-boyfriend Logan’s London apartment. During her search, she asks Logan, “Hey, is there anything in here that you don’t want me to see?” Spoiler alert!: She says this in reference to Logan’s fiancee.

As scandalous as this situation may seem, Rory and Logan made an agreement, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas… And when we leave Vegas, we forget about Vegas until were back in Vegas and then it’s just us in Vegas until… we’re not.”

We’ve all been here. Maybe we haven’t been with someone who’s engaged to another woman, but 2016 is a year for dating more than one person.

3. When Emily Gilmore calls Luke a booty buddy

What happened to being happily wed? These days, it’s normal for people to live together and call one another partners. Is that wrong? No. But sometimes, a girl doesn’t want to be a roommate with benefits. Sometimes a girl wants permanence. And in the words of Emily Gilmore, “Marriage is permanent.”

4. When Rory has her first one night stand.

While looking for the scoop on lines in New York, she meets a group of cosplayers and goes out with them for drinks. During that time, she met a guy dressed as a Wookie and she ended up sleeping with him.

Everyone has their fair share of wookies (if you know what I mean). Like Rory, after a one-night stand, you might feel like a “big fat wookie humping loser.” And that’s normal. But normal might not be as satisfying as one would think.

5. When Rory breaks up with Logan.

One of the hardest things to do is say goodbye to someone you have feelings for. It was hard in the early 2000s and it’s just as hard now. But it seems like this fast-paced culture of dating makes breakups easier to come by.

Dating in 2016 is tough, especially when you’re trying to look for a long-term relationship. But don’t stress. There’s always 2017.

In the words of Lorelai Gilmore, “Peaks and valleys, kid. Peaks and Valleys.”