On her Facebook Live stream, Kimberly Houzah first was angry, then overcome with sadness, and then finally ended the video asking people to boycott Victoria’s Secret. She told her friends and family that she will never step foot in a Victoria’s Secret store again. Her reason will both shock and disappoint you.

27-year-old Houzah, who is a a traveling nurse from Calhoun County, Alabama, entered the Quintard Mall this past Thursday hoping to treat herself and splurge on a few items in the Victoria’s Secret store. What she received instead were insults and a demand from the manager to leave the store, all because another black woman had been caught shoplifting earlier.

In Houzah’s video, you can hear the manager tell the other black women in the store (who had obviously not been involved in the shoplifting incident), “I just need y’all to go.”

She can’t tell us why, but we’re kicked out the store,” Houzah said in the video. “Because another black female gets caught stealing, me and the other black female here have to be affiliated, so we’re all put out.” None of the dozens of other white shoppers were asked to leave the store by the manager.

Victoria’s Secret offered a sincere apology to Houzah and the other affected shopper, writing, “What happened at our store should not have happened and does not represent who we are or what we stand for. The store associate involved in this matter is no longer employed with the company. Victoria’s Secret is adamant that all customers regardless of race be treated with dignity and respect at all times.”

We’re glad to see that Victoria’s Secret apologized quickly, but that type of discrimination should never have happened in the first place. You can watch Houzah’s full video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViIMCo8aw2A&t=18s