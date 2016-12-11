Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario and Suits star Patrick Adams officially wed in a beautiful bohemian ceremony this Saturday at Rancho dos Pueblos just outside of Santa Barbara, California.
The rustic, laid back wedding was a star-studded event, with celebrities like Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson in attendance. The distinctly anti-Hollywood outdoor affair (no twenty-tier wedding cakes or a single limo in sight) featured forts, lots of candlelight and even a big white school bus that transported guests to the wooded venue.
Troian’s dad, legendary TV producer David Bellisario, walked her down the aisle. The bride wore a flowing, ethereal dress and even pulled of a stunning golden crown over perfectly wavy hair.
Check out these gorgeous photos of Troian and Patrick’s wedding ceremony and reception.
