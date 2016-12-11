Kylie Jenner is one proud aunt!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent her Saturday afternoon hanging out with her newborn niece Dream Kardashian, who just happened to be celebrating her one-month birthday. Kylie shared an adorable Snapchat video with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s daughter and it’s probably the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

In the video, Kylie says, “Hey, Dream!” to the cute baby girl who wore a white onesie and matching floral headband. Although Chyna did not appear directly in the video, it’s probably safe to assume that the proud new mother was right next to Kylie as she snapped the video. It’s also probably safe to assume, then, that there isn’t any huge beef between the two families over the latest Kardashian name trademark controversy.

We hope to get to see more videos of the newest generation of the Kardashian family as the holidays roll around. Check out Kylie’s cute Snapchat video with Dream below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BN2pLV5lpo7/?taken-by=kylizzlesnapchats