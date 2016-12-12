A year after an almost fatal overdose, former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom has checked himself into rehab. It seems he’s finally ready to accept professional help for a long-standing drug problem. He has been admitted into a facility in San Diego, California, E! News reports.

In October 2015, Odom went suddenly unconscious at a brothel in Nevada due to a cocktail of drugs in his system. An ambulance took the athlete to a nearby hospital, where it was revealed to Khloe Kardashian, with whom he had separated from but not divorced, that he only had four hours to live. Luckily, Odom was able to hold onto life that day and moved to a private rehabilitation center after that point. He has since been focused on leading a healthier lifestyle, and his voluntary check-in to rehab proves that.

“It was his own decision,” an inside source shared. “He wanted to work on his mental and physical health for the next chapter of his life.” The source added, “He has not fallen off the wagon, but he understands the importance of maintaining his sobriety.” While Odom’s representative could not be reached for comment regarding this recent news, it seems that the star is making a move that could ultimately do him some good.

[H/T: E! News]