To help brighten up the end of this pretty dismal year, we have a bit of positive news to share with you.

National Geographic magazine will be featuring a transgender person on its cover for the first time ever!

Avery Jackson is the transgender girl and powerful transgender rights advocate. “Avery’s Story,” which is a video diary where she described what it felt like to come out as trans to her parents, first appeared on YouTube and received a ton of traction and support. Now the 9-year-old will appear on the January 2017 cover of National Geographic’s special “Gender Revolution” issue. The entire magazine will be dedicated to stories about trans, non-binary, bigender and androgynous people.

Since gaining notoriety on YouTube, Avery has gone on to become an important activist for transgender rights with an extremely loyal following. Luckily, she has amazingly supportive parents who have become extremely active in the trans community, as well.

We can’t wait to get our hands on National Geographic’s January 2017 special “Gender Revolution” issue!