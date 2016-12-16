To quote Jane Austen, “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a horny male in possession of a Tinder match, must be in want of nudes.” Okay, well, maybe Pride and Prejudice didn’t start off exactly like that, but you have to admit it’s pretty accurate. If you’re testing the online dating world, chances are you’ve been aggressively asked to send photos of your naked body to people who learned your name 30 seconds before.

Of course, this sometimes lead to some amazing trolling on the part of the askee. Take this woman, for example. Twitter user, Katy, was not having it with a random farmer named Adrian who was trying to slide into her Facebook DMs. Without so much as a “hello, how are you?” Adrian decides to tell Katy how much he likes her breasts because that kind of brutal honesty always works as a conversation starter:

I’m sure Katy doesn’t actually have anything against farmers. Just the one who’s insisting on seeing her chest. His being a builder doesn’t seem to help things either, surprisingly enough. But as the conversation continues, much to Katy’s chagrin, she finds the perfect opportunity to do a little trolling:

That’s right, Adrian. Relationships are a two-way street. You have to give in order to receive. Plus, according to every country song ever, tractors are supposed to be sexy, right? Not that Katy was ever going to send him nudes at all, but she might as well make him work for it a little.

Naturally, he tries to get out of it but Katy insists on it being done:

AND THE FOOL ACTUALLY DOES IT.

Katy is basically speechless. She posted the exchange to Twitter with only the word “how” as a caption. As in, how can a man be so horny that he doesn’t realize there’s no way he’s getting any nudes? How does he think this is going to work? How is he so desperate? These are questions that we may never know the answers to.

With almost 16K retweets and 48K likes, it’s safe to say that people appreciated Katy’s trolling. Even though his tractor kiss is pretty pathetic, the fact that it happened at all is a tribute to the lengths guys will go for nudes. All we can say is that Adrian was basically doomed from the start, but at least we got a laugh out of it!

[H/T: Elite Daily]