Wine lovers, rejoice! Not only did a wine Keurig make its debut on the market just in time for the holidays, but Korean makeup company Labiotte has released a set of lip products made out of real red wine. That’s right, wine mouth is officially getting chic.



Meet the Chateau Laviotte collection, a set of lipsticks, lip glosses, lip tints and lip balms in six delicious flavors all inspired by different beverages. Winos who gravitate towards white wines can coat their pout in Chardonnay Orange, while red wine enthusiasts have Shiraz Red and Merlot Burgundy to obsess over. Lisa Vanderpumps of the world — AKA anyone who walks into a bar with a Pomeranian and demands a glass of rosé — will have a rosé coral edition to choose from.

Each product is made with all-natural ingredients and extracts from red wine, which also promise to deliver anti-aging benefits guaranteed to protect your lips. As if that wasn’t reason enough to buy yourself a few, the sticks, glosses, tints and balms also come in mini wine bottle and wine glass casings that are gorgeous AF. For about $18 you can get the best stocking stuffer ever for every wino in your life.

The year 2016 may go down in history as one of the worst years on the face of the planet, but at least we always had wine to fall back on. Check out Labiotte’s amazing product photos below.

[H/T: Refinery29]