Selena Gomez is officially back.

The pop songstress appears to be back in the studio and recording new music. Songwriter Justin Tranten posted a photo on Instagram of Gomez applying eyeliner on a cushy sofa and captioned the pic, “Music and love.”

Naturally, Selena’s army of fans went wild in the comments section over the prospect that the “Same Old Love” singer could be putting out some new tracks in the near future. Gomez has only recently come back into the spotlight after taking a mental health break and spending 90 days in rehab to work on herself and “slow down.”

But you’ll never believe which fellow artist was the most excited about the post.

Nick Jonas showed his enthusiasm for Selena by posting a praise emoji (both hands in the air with blue shine) in the comments section. This show of support has fans speculating whether or not their might be a musical collaboration between the two. We’re hoping they do because we think they would make beautiful music together.