What should have been a celebration of love turned into a day of unimaginable tragedy in Whittier, California.

One woman has died and a four-year-old girl is in critical condition after a 100-foot Eucalyptus fell on top of a wedding party at the Southern California wedding. The bridal party had gathered under the tree to take a photo when the tree collapsed onto the group, also leaving five others with non-life threatening injuries.

The tree collapsed around 4:30pm and emergency responders had to use a chainsaw to cut people out from under the dense foliage well into the evening. Although it is still unclear as to why the tree collapsed, some officials speculate that California’s severe draught may have weakened the base of the Eucalyptus tree, according to the Daily Mail.

One guest, who many described as an older woman, died on her way to the hospital, while the four-year-old girl remains in critical condition with severe trauma to her head.

As the scene was cleared, emergency officials ushered guests of the wedding over to a nearby senior center where they were offered assistance from mental health professionals. So incredibly sad for the couple and the guests of what should have been a beautiful wedding day.