We’ve all been there. You get through the holidays and realize that maybe you might have overindulged on the endless buffet of sweet treats, calorie-loaded dishes (we’re talking stuffing, mashed potatoes, casseroles, etc.) and, of course, festive holiday beverages (we’re talking the alcoholic kind). Maybe you put on a few extra pounds or perhaps you’re just feeling unhealthy in general. Like I said, we’ve all been there and it’s really nothing to stress about. The beauty of the new year is that it brings with it so many exciting possibilities, including those pertaining to health, diet and fitness. So if come January 1 you’re looking to get on a healthy kick, we’ve got you covered.

Check out these 10 healthy foods that are scientifically proven to help you lose that pesky holiday weight.

1. Green Tea

Kick off your morning with a hot cup of green tea to boost your metabolism, while also hydrating your body and suppress your appetite. It’s rich in antioxidants that keeps off belly fat and stimulates weight loss. Talk about a great start to the morning!

2. Grapefruit

Before eating a meal, try eating half a grapefruit. A study found in the journal Metabolism found that by incorporating this little pre-meal trick into your routine, you can help eliminate one inch from your waist in just six weeks. Just make sure to check with your doctor that it’s safe for you to eat grapefruit, because the fruit can cause negative side effects when taken with certain medications.

3. Almonds

Almonds are rich in the amino acid L-arginine, which when paired with a workout, can help you burn more fat and carbohydrates than if you hadn’t eaten anything. A recent study also found that eating one handful of nuts per day can help reduce a variety of health risks, including heart and respiratory problems. So grab a handful asap!

4. Legumes

You’re going to want to stock your pantry with legumes because not only do they last practically forever, they are a great source of low-calorie protein.

5. Avocados

Who doesn’t love an avocado? We’ve got a feeling you’re already a pretty big fan. But their delicious flavor aside (not to mention, avocado toast), avocados are high in monounsaturated fatty acids, which specifically helps to eliminate belly fat.

6. Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is a great choice when you’re trying to lose weight because not only is it packed with protein, it’s also extremely versatile. You can make breakfast yogurt bowls with nuts, berries and honey, as well as a replacement for sour cream and other dipping sauces.

7. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are one of the healthiest foods you can put in your body. High in fiber, protein and omega-3’s, chia seeds make any meal feel instantly more satisfying. You can incorporate them into your diet by adding them to liquid, sprinkling them on smoothies or even putting them on top of your oatmeal.

8. Sweet Potatoes

High in fiber, sweet potatoes will keeping you feeling full and will also help regulate your blood sugar, which will diminish food cravings and help you start to shed those pounds. Just make sure to avoid fried sweet potatoes, even though sweet potato fries are undeniably delicious.

9. Oatmeal

If you switch your normal breakfast with oatmeal, and make sure to avoid any unhealthy toppings, you’ll see a positive difference in your appearance over time. Thanks to oatmeal’s high fiber content, you’ll feel fuller and more satisfied longer than you would with other, carb-heavy breakfast options.

10. Salmon

Fish like salmon are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Not only do omega-3’s help promote low blood pressure and strengthen your heart, they are also proven to reduce inflammation, which means they can help you build metabolism-boosting muscle. They are also a great source of protein for a healthy, balanced meal.