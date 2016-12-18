The holidays usually mean unwrapping presents, drinking hot chocolate (extra mini marshmallows, please!) and eating way too much pie. For makeup lovers, however, this time of year is also synonymous with creating some of the most beautiful glam of the year.

The holidays are the perfect excuse to experiment with your look. Whether it’s bold cranberry-colored lips or soft, romantic glam you’re looking for, you’re guaranteed to find a YouTube makeup artist to help give you a little inspiration along the way.

Check our our five favorite holiday glam interpretations below and don’t forget to have fun!

1. Classic Holiday Glam

Metallic gold lids and a rich red lip are both holiday staples as much as mistletoe and fruitcake. Check out NikkieTutorials‘ stunning interpretation of this holiday glam look and prepare to stand out at any party you attend.

2. Silver Ice Queen

ULoveMegz basically slayed our entire existence with this icy holiday glam. Typically, when we think of holiday makeup we think of golds, greens and reds. This tutorial redefines the meaning of holiday glam. With soft pink lips, a killer highlight and cool-toned silver eyeshadow, this look is guaranteed to stand out.

3. Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin pie, anyone? This look may be a little unusual but it’s perfect for anyone with brown, hazel or green eyes. The rusty oranges and metallic golds will bring out the natural colors of your eyes and create a one-of-a-kind look that screams autumn.

4. Drugstore Vamp Look

For anyone looking to go full glam without breaking the bank, try this affordable vamp look using only drugstore products. The ombre shimmer shadow will compliment any skin tone, while the bold berry lips are sure to make a statement.

5. Soft Glam Princess

All hail Queen Nikkie! The YouTube star makes it on this list again with this stunningly soft and feminine look. Fake lashes and a soft highlighter tie this subtle and romantic glam together. If you’re looking for holiday makeup, but you’re not ready to commit to a big, bold look, this is the glam for you.

Get those slay bells ringing this holiday season, everyone!