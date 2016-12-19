While most people my age are binge-watching Gilmore Girls and Game of Thrones, I’m DVR-ing eight episodes of Property Brothers. No shame. It’s no secret that I have an obsession with HGTV (it is in my biography, after all). So when I found out that Abigail Rubemeyer was an interior designer for three years, my inner Joanna Gaines was freaking out.

The Miss COED 2017 semifinalist is a Marketing major at George Mason University and has already accomplished more than me, you, and and your entire spin class combined. She’s only 20, by the way. After graduation, Abigail hopes to invest in real estate and backpack across Europe. TBH, I’m inspired.

Name one thing on your bucket list.

I dream of traveling the world one day, and so one thing on my bucket list is to backpack across Europe! Your whole life you hear about these places and the cultures, but not many people actually get to experience it. I think backpacking Europe would be an eye-opening experience and truly impactful to see all that this world has to offer. From the architecture of Rome to the history in Venice, to the different foods and ways of life in each city, I think backpacking would be the most incredible way to begin experiencing the world.

Do you have any secret talents?

A [semi]-secret talent that I have would be that I love to design, paint and draw. I worked as an interior designer for three years and got to assist in designing condo spaces, commercial spaces and seasonal decorations for reputable orthopedic centers. I have also always loved to draw and paint in any free time that I have; I find it relaxing and a great way to free my mind.

In addition to drawing and painting, Abigail is also very passionate about Breast Cancer Education and Awareness. As a proud sister of Zeta Tau Alpha, she’s become an advocate and volunteer for Breast Cancer Education and Awareness, her sorority’s national philanthropy.

How does your sorority, ZTA, help promote Breast Cancer Education and Awareness?

ZTA promotes Breast Cancer Education and Awareness through campus events, service projects, community outreach, workshops and fundraisers! While the month of October is one of our busiest yet most rewarding months, we host events all year around. Some of our favorite events include Big Man on Campus, a male beauty pageant where contestants compete in talent and dress. Some other favorites are our Think Pink Fashion Show and Pink Out Flag Football Tournament. These events have allowed us to raise both awareness and money for this foundation on campus and in our community. In the month of October alone we were so excited to have raised over $10,000!

If you’d like make a difference and donate to Breast Cancer Education and Awareness, click here.

