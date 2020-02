The Electoral College vote is happening today and despite the copious amounts of drama since the election, Donald Trump is expected to officially be selected as the next President of the United States. Electors from all 50 state capitals and the District of Columbia will meet to cast their ballots, removing any leftover hope that Hillary Clinton would somehow come out victorious and overtake Trump’s 2016 win.

“We expect everything to fall in line,” Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff in the incoming Trump administration, told Fox News Sunday. Despite the unlikelihood that a reversal of November’s overall election result will happen today, a handful of Democrats and Republicans have tried to deny Trump a victory. Electors in three states have gone to court to try and “vote their mind,” while another ultimately resigned to avoid voting altogether. One Republican elector from Texas said that he would not vote for Trump, despite the fact that his state overwhelmingly voted for the GOP candidate.

According to NBC, a group of electors also delivered a letter to “the National Intelligence Director James Clapper asking for a briefing on the role Russian hacks may have played in the election before the vote.” However, the request will not be granted.

So what time will each elector officially be casting their vote? Check out the full state-by-state list below.

Alabama Electoral College Vote Time – 1 p.m.

Alaska Electoral College Vote Time – 3 p.m.

Arizona Electoral College Vote Time – TBA

Arkansas Electoral College Vote Time – 11 a.m.

California Electoral College Vote Time – 5 p.m.

Colorado Electoral College Vote Time – 2 p.m.

Connecticut Electoral College Vote Time – 12 p.m.

Delaware Electoral College Vote Time – 12 p.m.

D.C. Electoral College Vote Time – 12 p.m.

Florida Electoral College Vote Time – 2 p.m.

Georgia Electoral College Vote Time – 12 p.m.

Hawaii Electoral College Vote Time – 7 p.m.

Idaho Electoral College Vote Time – 2 p.m.

Illinois Electoral College Vote Time – 11 a.m.

Indiana Electoral College Vote Time – 10 a.m.

Iowa Electoral College Vote Time – 4 p.m.

Kansas Electoral College Vote Time – 1 p.m.

Kentucky Electoral College Vote Time – 11:45 a.m.

Louisiana Electoral College Vote Time – The electors will meet beginning at 11:30 a.m. local time, according to KNOE. Secretary of State Tom Schedler will host and administer the oath for the eight Republican electors.

Maine Electoral College Vote Time – 2 p.m.

Maryland Electoral College Vote Time – 1 p.m.

Massachusetts Electoral College Vote Time – 3 p.m.

Michigan Electoral College Vote Time – 2 p.m.

Minnesota Electoral College Vote Time – 1 p.m.

Mississippi Electoral College Vote Time – 11 a.m.

Missouri Electoral College Vote Time – 3 p.m.

Montana Electoral College Vote Time – 4 p.m.

Nebraska Electoral College Vote Time – 3 p.m.

Nevada Electoral College Vote Time – 5 p.m.

New Hampshire Electoral College Vote Time – 10 a.m.

New Jersey Electoral College Vote Time – 3 p.m.

New Mexico Electoral College Vote Time – 1 p.m.

New York Electoral College Vote Time – 12 p.m.

North Carolina Electoral College Vote Time – 12 p.m.

North Dakota Electoral College Vote Time – 2 p.m.

Ohio Electoral College Vote Time – 12 p.m.

Oklahoma Electoral College Vote Time – 11 a.m.

Oregon Electoral College Vote Time – 2 p.m.

Pennsylvania Electoral College Vote Time – 12 p.m.

Rhode Island Electoral College Vote Time – 12 p.m.

South Carolina Electoral College Vote Time – 11 a.m.

South Dakota Electoral College Vote Time – 12 p.m.

Tennessee Electoral College Vote Time – 10 a.m.

Texas Electoral College Vote Time – Texas electors will cast their votes in the House chamber at 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. Eastern.)

Utah Electoral College Vote Time – 2 p.m.

Vermont Electoral College Vote Time – 10 a.m.

Virginia Electoral College Vote Time – 12 p.m.

Washington Electoral College Vote Time – 3 p.m.

West Virginia Electoral College Vote Time – 10 a.m.

Wisconsin Electoral College Vote Time – 1 p.m.

Wyoming Electoral College Vote Time – 2 p.m.