Nasty women get sh*t done, or so the saying goes. Ever since November 8th, our nation has been fiercely divided in many ugly ways. But thousands of women have been unifying through their purchases of one beloved “Nasty Woman” T-shirt. And those purchases are paying off in a much bigger way.

At the beginning of the sales, the company Google Ghost pledged to give half of the proceeds to the organization. Even better, they’ll be donated in Donald Trump’s name. On Tuesday, the company made an exciting announcement on their Instagram that they donated exactly $100,165 to Planned Parenthood, and will be continuing taking orders and donations.

These shirts have been incredibly successful after Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” during the third presidential debate back in October. Since then, the term has been reclaimed by women everywhere to represent success, intelligence and the power to fight back. Men and women of all ages have invested in these shirts, making them a staple in many wardrobes for the next four years. Even Katy Perry and Will Ferrell proudly wear one:

Between the “Nasty Woman” T-shirts and donations under Mike Pence’s names, Planned Parenthood is finding a lot of financial and emotional support. These shirts also show that those who wear them will never stop fighting for what they truly believe in, no matter what the election results may have been.

