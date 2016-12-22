The worst part about being away at college was being away from my mom. You know when you get sick and you just reaaally want her soup and hugs? That’s like totally normal, right? Point is, moms are just the best. And it seems like Tatum Cabot thinks so too.

The sophomore at the University of Memphis says that her mom is her bestie (cue the, ‘awws’) and that she’s always there to listen and make her laugh. Read on below to find out more about our awesome Miss COED 2017 semifinalist, and be sure to check back daily as we get to know each of them a bit better.

C liché , but where do you see yourself in five years? Ready, set, go!

In five years, I see myself being an Occupational Therapist working with [people with] down syndrome or kids with special needs. I want to have a concrete job before I get that ring. I want to be married by the time I am 25 and have kids by the age of 30. It seems like I have it planned out but it really depends on the guy and how mature and well-supported he is before we step foot into marriage. Of course this is the plan but I trust God with my future and look forward to it!

Give your BFF a shoutout! What’s his/her name and how long have you been besties?

I want to give a shoutout to my bestie, Maggie Cabot!!!! Better known as my mom!! We have known each other for quite a while. 😉 She is always there to listen and have a laugh too. I love you mom, keep holding it down.

