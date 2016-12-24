It’s graduation season, also known as job hunting season. This time of year comes with triple the stress for college seniors: not only are you trying to ace your finals, you’re also mentally and emotionally trying to prepare yourself for graduation all while being anxious about landing a job. If this is actually your dilemma, then you’re not alone. You want to graduate with a job offer just as much as the next person, so how exactly can you give yourself a leg up and make yourself stand out professionally over all of your competition? Well, an online portfolio might help that.

Online portfolios can be extremely beneficial when it comes to your job search but, for some of us, it can be a bit of a doozy to create one. There’s the difficult task of figuring out what things to focus on, what details are most important to share about yourself, how to make things stand out, etc. But, with a few of our tips, you’ll be on your way to creating a portfolio that’ll get you hired in no time.

1. Use your resources

So you’ve never created a website? Join the club. And you don’t know how to code? Join the other club. In 2016, creating a website isn’t exactly as difficult as you might think it is, depending on how tech savvy you are. There are tons of websites out there (i.e. Wix, WordPress, Squarespace) that will allow you to create your own website using pre-designed templates. That means that a good amount of the work is already done for you, and all you really need to worry about is filling in the blanks and figuring out what to present to potential employers and how to do so.

2. Make it user-friendly

Keep your design simple and make sure that your site is easy to navigate. The last thing you want to do when giving out the link to your portfolio or website to friends or colleagues is to make it anything other than user-friendly. That means you should keep your designs simple and break your information up into pages or, if you’re thinking of keeping your online portfolio to one page, you can break everything up into sections. Your sections/pages can include a short introduction about who you are and what you do, a few of your work samples and how a future employer might be able to contact you.

3. But be creative

Yeah, making your website foolproof while still attempting to showcase a little creativity may sound hard but we promise it isn’t. When creating your website, don’t be afraid to put your personality into every section. After all, you are trying to sell yourself. Give potential employers a reason to remember your portfolio and give it a second look, and make sure what you’re presenting is different from what they’ve seen before.

4. Show samples of your work

This one is a given. Are you interested in photography? Make sure the photos you’ve taken are the focus of your portfolio. Or what if you’re trying to get into advertising? If you have experience, share some of the campaigns you’ve worked on. Do you want to be a writer? Share samples of any articles, narratives, or creative writing pieces you’ve written. No matter how big or small the project is, any piece of work you may have that you can use to promote yourself will help.