The 7 Cutest Little Black Dresses, All Less Than $40 Each

The little black dress will never go out of style, which makes investing in one or two (or 17) a savvy financial decision, right? Yes.

An LBD can be perfect for any occasion, when styled with the right accessories. Whether you’re looking for a New Year’s Eve dress, birthday dress or even a classic dress you can wear at work, we’ve got you covered. From one of our new favorite online shopping destinations, Tobi.com, to more well-known staples like Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters, these dresses are guaranteed to impress without breaking the bank.

Check out our seven favorite little black dresses, all for less than $40 each.

 

 

