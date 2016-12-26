I think we can all agree that 2016 was a hot mess. With the joke that was the election, Brangelina’s surprising divorce, and the deaths of David Bowie, Prince and Harambe, we wondered if we’d ever see daylight again. While we may not be able to erase all that’s happened this year from our minds, we can try to make sure that 2017 is even better. With the bar set as low as 2016, we’re sure that will be an easy task. Here are the top things to look forward to in TV, music, shopping and film.

TV

The Bachelor

The Bachelor returns in January and we want a front row seat as Nick Viall tries, for a fourth time, to shoot his shot at love. Check out all of the contestants and read their info here. This could either be the best or worst thing to happen to him. If it doesn’t work out, we recommend Tinder, dude.

Pretty Little Liars

After six seasons, Pretty Little Liars is finally coming to a close. After all the murders and all of the As, we just need to know who the psycho in the black hoodie is already.

Vampire Diaries

VD’s finale premieres in the spring. Alas, all good things must come to an end. We just want to see who Elena is going to end up with, TBH.

Game of Thrones

After a delay, Game of Thrones is set to resume in the summer of 2017, with seven episodes instead of the usual ten.

Netflix

The Parent Trap, Nancy Drew, Braveheart, E.T., Hugo and The Shining are just a few films that will be available on Netflix in early January. Looks like we’ll be bumming it on the couch just a bit longer.

Golden Globe Awards

The 74th annual Golden Globes return. Check out the full list of nominees here and watch the show January 8, 2017.

Music

Albums

Kehlani, Fergie, Iggy Azalea, Kelly Clarkson, Major Lazer and Zara Larsson are set to debut their newest albums.

While fans were waiting for Drake’s new album, More Life, to debut in December, he’s announced that we’ll have to wait just a bit longer. For now, we’ll just have to replay “One Dance” and “Fake Love.”

After a long three years, Eminem is set to debut his newest album. The artists he’s allegedly collaborating with are rumored to include Adele, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

The Grammy Awards

Music’s biggest night returns in a few months. Check out the full list of nominees and watch the show February 12, 2017.

Ultra Music Festival

This Miami festival returns in March, going from March 24-26. Some of the artists set to perform include AfroJack, Alesso, Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Ice Cube, Major Lazer and Tiesto.

Shopping

iPhone 8

2017 will officially be the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. Rumors have been circulating about the next iPhone and from the sound of it, it could be way different from any of the past iPhones. It could be available in the color red and the home button may no longer exist in order for the phone to get a more full-screen experience. The screen is also rumored to be curved and there are apparently three available sizes for the phone.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Drop everything, Rihanna is releasing a beauty collection. Rihanna reportedly made a deal with French brand LVMH and the collection is set to launch in the fall of 2017. Whatever products there are going to be, we’re sure it’ll make us shine bright like a diamond.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Collection

MJ’s spring collection will debut in January, with Kaia Gerber as the new ambassador. What will be available from Sephora, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman? There will be new shades of the Liquid Lip Creme, Highlighter Matte Crayon Eyeliner and O!Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara.

Starbucks

A new latte, the cascara, is set to debut in January. A Spanish word, cascara means a “shell” of a coffee cherry. Thus, the latte is meant to have somewhat of a fruity taste. Already available at the Starbucks Roastery in Seattle, it will soon be available nationwide. For now, we’ll have to settle for the peppermint mocha.

Disney Gap Collection

Announced in July, Gap began a collab with Disney. Each collection will revolve around beloved Disney characters and will continue to drop into 2017. The first collection that’s available now features Minnie and Mickey Mouse. Pieces are available for kids, toddlers, women and men. So far, for women, a graphic tank and utility bag are available for purchase on the Gap website.

Amazon Go

Amazon just introduced Amazon Go, set to debut in early 2017 in Seattle. The new invention will be a convenience store that will allow consumers to choose their items and leave the store without having to wait in a checkout line. The “Just Walk Out” technology automatically detects when products are taken and returned to a shelf. Once you’re done shopping, you can just walk out. But don’t get too excited, you’ll be billed shortly after.

Sports

Super Bowl

Lady Gaga is set to perform at 2017’s halftime show. In early 2016, she opened Super Bowl 50 with a rendition of the National Anthem. We’re expecting a performance just as good as the one she gave at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Film

50 Shades Darker

You already know how to celebrate Valentine’s Day because 50 Shades Darker premieres February 10, 2017. Check out Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik‘s collab for the movie.

Kong: Skull Island

This is set to be the eighth version of the classic film. We’ll watch just for Tom Hiddleston. The movie premieres March 10, 2017.

Beauty and the Beast

This may either make or break our childhood memories of this film. Emma, we trust you. Get your ticket for March 17, 2017.

Wonder Woman

It’s about time that we had a female-fronted superhero film. If anyone’s going to play a badass, of course, it’s going to be Gal Gadot. Click here to find out what you may not have known about her character. Now, Marvel, when is Black Widow going to premiere? Check out Wonder Woman in June 2017.

Transformers: The Last Knight

It seems to be the year of sequels where series are living on. The fifth installment in the series, The Last Knight debuts June 23, 2017.

Star Wars VIII

A pivotal series embedded in everyone’s childhood, the film has been delayed to premiere December 15, 2017. A full year of anticipation awaits. In the meantime, we’ll re-watch Rogue One.