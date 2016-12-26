It’s winter break, which means the school year is halfway over! Time flies, especially between the busy schedule of finals and the everyday cluster of classes, meetings and work. We’re taking this time to relax before everything picks back up again. For seniors, winter break is the perfect time to soak up the opportunity for some relaxing, stress-free downtime because there is only one more semester left until the big day of graduation. Isn’t it crazy that there’s only one more semester to go? It’s sort of scary.

Yep, we can’t believe it either. College is almost over and the real world is steadily approaching. Now that it’s crunch time for senior year, we’re starting to think about all of the ways we can make this final semester the very best.

Make this semester count! We’ve compiled a list of important activities you can add to your bucket list to make sure that you make the most of your senior year. Here are some of the things you should do in your final college days before you make that jump to post-grad life.

Prepare For The Job Search

Since the real world is approaching, it’s time to prepare for finding one of those “job” things. Start checking out some career websites like Monster.com and Indeed.com. Definitely make a LinkedIn account if you haven’t already. You should also start reaching out to some of your contacts and asking around to see if some of your connections are hiring recent grads.

Explore Your College Town

If you’re going back home post-graduation, this may be your last chance to check out all of the interesting parts of your college town or city. Take a break from the stresses of senior year and explore a museum (many of which offer discounted deals for college students!). You could also skip Starbucks and head to the local cafe that you’ve been meaning to try.

Kick Your Studies Into High Gear

You might be starting to come down with a case of senioritis, but don’t give in! This is your last chance to show your college what you’ve got. Make sure that you either keep that GPA up or use this semester as an opportunity to try and make a strong dent in it.

Treat Yo’ Self

You can’t work 24/7. Take some much needed time for yourself during this anxiety-ridden final semester of college. Set aside one day and go to the movies or make it a spa day. Just do something that’s totally stress-free. Treat yo’ self!

Spend Time With Your College Fam

All of your fellow senior friends are also preparing for that post-grad life. Once everyone graduates, you might not be able to see your friends as frequently as you do now. Some of you could be working even longer hours or heading to different parts of the country. Make sure that you spend some quality time with your college fam before everything gets super hectic.