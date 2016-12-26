Versace is facing claims from an ex-employee that the store is racist towards African-American customers.

The unnamed former employee worked in a Bay Area store and alleges that the store’s manager told him about a store code called, “D401,” which was apparently used to alert co-workers that an African-American customer had entered the store. According to the suit, “D410” is the code for all black shirts in Versace stores.

Apparently, the ex-employee shocked his store manager when he responding to the store’s protocol by saying, “You know that I’m African-American?” He claims that after the store manager became aware that he was African-American, the manager refused to give him breaks and fired him after only two weeks. In the suit, the former employee says that he was sacked because he “hadn’t lived the luxury life.”

What the hell, Versace?! We sincerely hope these disgusting allegations are not true.