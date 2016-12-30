For all of you Capricorn ladies out there (myself included), this is our season! That mean from December 22 until January 19, we get to revel in all of the things that make Capricorns the best sign on the Zodiac. Capricorn is an Earth sign and its symbol is based on the Sumerian primordial god Enki, with the head and upper body of a mountain goat, and the lower body and tail of a fish. With personality traits that range from practicality to independence, Capricorn girls know how to lead and definitely don’t take s**t from anyone else.

So celebrate being a Capricorn with these best Capricorn traits, celebrity Capricorns and your 2017 horoscope below!

Best Traits

Capricorns are best known for their practicality and ambition, particularly when it comes to business. The mountain goat part of the symbol represents intelligence, curiosity, discipline and ability to thrive under difficult circumstances, meaning that you’ll more than likely make a great boss or CEO some day. The fish part of the symbol indicates passion, spirituality and intuition, making Capricorns the perfect balance of mind and heart.

Famous Capricorns

With our passion and ambition, it’s no surprise that there are a ton of famous Capricorns out there. Some of the most recognizable celebrity Capricorns include Zayn Malik (swoon), Ryan Seacrest, John Legend, Diane von Fürstenberg, Eddie Redmayne, Blue Ivy Carter, Kate Middleton (#goals), Kate Moss, Michelle Obama, Ellen Degeneres, LeBron James, Meghan Trainor, Elvis Presley and Betty White.

There is no doubt that Capricorns are definitely in great company.

2017 Horoscope

Even though 2016 was a total s**t show, the beginning of 2017 might not be too easy either. According to Astrology.com, something might be holding you back from wanting to move full steam ahead on your New Year’s resolutions. So instead of getting frustrated, “sit tight and be patient.” In terms of Romance, July will be the best time to plan a couple’s trip or special event and November will be the perfect month to put aside your strict adherence to rules and regulations when it comes to love, making you feel free and able to embrace new people. Essentially, 2017 is guaranteed to have more than a few bumps in the road, but your ability to persevere and remain focused will ultimately make it a happy and successful year.