New Year’s Eve 2016: Is New Year’s Eve A Holiday?

New Year’s Eve is a night we look forward to all year. We can forget about our responsibilities for a moment, and attempt to erase all the stress that inevitably came with the holiday season. When the clock strikes midnight, there’s an unexplainable feeling about beginning the new year, even though you’re still the same person you were a minute ago. Keep reading to see what’s open or closed on New Year’s Eve.

Is New Year’s Eve A Federal Holiday?

No, since New Year’s Eve is December 31, it doesn’t count as a federal holiday.

What Is Open And Closed On New Year’s Eve?

Don’t fret about your favorite restaurant being closed on New Year’s Eve. All will carry on with the usual business hours. Most stores, like Walmart and Target, could be closing as early as 6 P.M. on New Year’s Eve, so make sure you get your groceries and champagne in advance.

Stores closing early on New Year’s Eve 2016:

Walmart (8:00 P.M.)

Target (9:00 P.M.)

Kroger: varies by location

Publix (9:00 P.M.)

Costco (6:00 P.M.)

Trader Joe’s (6:00 P.M.)

ALDI (7:00 P.M.)

Whole Foods (10:00 P.M.)

BJ’S Wholesale Club (6:00 P.M.)

H-E-B: varies by location

Best Buy (9:00 P.M.)

Home Depot (6:00 P.M.)

Kohl’s (9:00 P.M.)

However, if you find yourself in an emergency that night, you can always head to CVS 24-hour stores, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Rite Aid, or Walmart SuperCenters, open all day and night.