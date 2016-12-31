Meet Mr. and Mr. Kerr!

Matty Kim—brother of Victoria’s Secret Angel and international supermodel Miranda Kerr—tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend Jimmy Wright at an intimate ceremony in Hunter Valley, Australia this weekend.

The supermodel made a stunning bridesmaid in a simple white dress and colorful flower crown as she proudly watched her father, John Kerr, walk her brother down the aisle. And although Australia officially bans same-sex marriage, Kerr’s mother Therese wrote in an Instagram post that the newlyweds made lifelong vows in front of over 200 close friends and family. Therese added, “Even though Australia with its archaic beliefs does not yet recognize same sex marriage, in our eyes, in the eyes of Matty and Jimmy’s family and friends and by the law of the universe that overrides all, Matty and Jimmy are married and have started a new and beautiful life together. We don’t need an Australian Government or a law to tell us what love is or isn’t.”

Love is love, and Matty and Jimmy are perfect examples of that. Jimmy even changed his surname to Kerr on Instagram shortly after walking down the aisle. Check out cute photos from Matty Kerr and Jimmy Wright’s beautiful wedding day below.

Congratulations to the happy couple!