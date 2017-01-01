A pit bull mauled three members of a family after its owner tried to put a Christmas sweater on him.

Brenda Guerrero was in her backyard when she tried to put a festive outfit on her dog, a pit bull named Scarface, when he viciously attacked her. The dog began biting the 52-year-old Tampa woman on the arm when her husband, Ismael, tried to intervene and pull the dog away from his wife. The dog then began attacking Ismael, at which point the couple’s son Antoine Harris reportedly had to stab the dog in the neck and the head before all three members of the family were able to escape into the house.

Tampa police and Hillsborough County Animal Control were immediately called to the scene, according to WTSP. Police first tried to use a tranquilizer dart to calm down the animal when it managed to get inside the house, where there were two young children. Only after using a bean bag gun and a taser were they able to finally subdue the dog.

Both Brenda and Ismael Guerrero were taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The dog, who survived the entire ordeal, is currently in custody of Animal Control.

Do you think the owners are to blame for this incident?